State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377,567 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 3,410.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FMC by 39.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

