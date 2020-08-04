State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,862.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,777.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,713.82. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.