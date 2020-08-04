State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

