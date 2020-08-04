State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after buying an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,165,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,566,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 174,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

