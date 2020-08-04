State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,351 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,993,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Slack by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 272,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,181,173 shares of company stock worth $72,899,616. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

WORK stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.