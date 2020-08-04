State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 374.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.54.

ESS opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.