State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.70 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 153,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

NYSE BR opened at $137.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $137.42. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

