State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 161.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

