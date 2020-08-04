State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.61 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

JKHY opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.