State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 966.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in W W Grainger by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in W W Grainger by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in W W Grainger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger stock opened at $341.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $347.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

