State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

