State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.28 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.35.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

