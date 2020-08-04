State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,433,000 after acquiring an additional 466,009 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after acquiring an additional 385,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $134.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.