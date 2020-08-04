State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 32.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

