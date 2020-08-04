State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,302.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at about $468,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 193.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $8,448,135 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $387.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

