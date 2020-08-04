State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 4,023 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 60.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 532.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

