State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 2,629 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Compass Point lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

MTB opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

