State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 12,998 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 100,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

NYSE:DAL opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

