State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,362 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hess by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Hess by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after buying an additional 1,177,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hess by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 894,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE HES opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

