State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,337 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,577,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,308 shares of company stock worth $5,722,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

