Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STN stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

