Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.46 million.

Shares of STN opened at C$43.11 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.45.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total transaction of C$1,720,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.69, for a total value of C$104,219.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

