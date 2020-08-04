Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stantec by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

