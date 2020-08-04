Stamps.com (STMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Stamps.com has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.00-5.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.00-5.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STMP stock opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $276.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,209,998. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

