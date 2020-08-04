Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Southern Copper stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3,477.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

