South Jersey Industries (SJI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

