Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

