Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $207.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $151.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.83.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 200 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $31,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,193 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

