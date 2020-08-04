Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Solaredge Technologies updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

