Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

