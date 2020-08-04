Societe Generale Lowers CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CGGYY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). CGG had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

