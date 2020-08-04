Snap-on’s (SNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.05. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

