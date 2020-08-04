Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,075,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

