Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

SLP stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18 and a beta of -0.08. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $73.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $944,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,827,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,948,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,871,200. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 553,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 325,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 68,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Simulations Plus by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 145,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 189,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

