Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.95 million.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.10 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total value of C$101,139.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$884,966.25. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$212,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,493,000 shares in the company, valued at C$33,382,608.90. Insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock worth $1,166,804 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.