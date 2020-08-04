Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $92.50 on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

