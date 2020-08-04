Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SILK. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

SILK opened at $48.32 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $354,912.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,202 shares of company stock worth $4,110,673. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

