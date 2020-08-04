Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Waste Management by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 28,868.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

