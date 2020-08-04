Signaturefd LLC Sells 704 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE:EMR opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.