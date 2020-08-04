Signaturefd LLC Sells 285 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

