Signaturefd LLC Sells 224 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,249,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.54.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $126.52. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

