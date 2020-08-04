Signaturefd LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. AXA increased its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,699,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

