Signaturefd LLC Sells 136 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,437,632 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $237.14 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $240.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.04.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

