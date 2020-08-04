Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

