Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

Shares of ISRG opened at $688.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $704.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $609.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

