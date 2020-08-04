Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 149,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

