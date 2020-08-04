Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 10,280 South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of South State by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

South State stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. South State Corp has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.