Signaturefd LLC Purchases 7,446 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 186.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

