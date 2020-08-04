Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,467 shares of company stock worth $21,007,091. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

