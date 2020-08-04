Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.